Here is the list of cases being prosecuted by Special Prosecutor

The Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) has published a list of corruption cases it has investigated and prosecuted.
The OSP revealed that it has currently investigated two corruption cases and charged the accused for court.
The cases are;
1. The Republic v (1) Mahama Ayariga (2) Kendrick Akasi Marfo - (investigated jointly with EOCO)
(2) The Republic v (1) Hajia Hawa Ninchema (2) Sumaila Ewuntomah Abudu (3) Alex Avade (4) Alhaji Abdul-Mumuni Jesewunde (5) Mary-Stella Adapesa (6) Mumuni Yakubu Nambe (7) Mahama Ayariga
The list of corruption cases of accused persons and being prosecuted by the OSP are;
(1) The Republic v Mahama Ayariga
(2) The Republic v (1) Hajia Hawa Ninchema (2) Sumaila Ewuntomah Abudu (3) Alex Avade (4) Alhaji Abdul-Mumuni Jesewunde (5) Mary-Stella Adapesa (6) Mumuni Yakubu Nambe (7) Mahama Ayariga
The list was published in fulfilment of a requirement by section 3 (3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) as part of functions to on a half-year basis, publish a list of cases it is pursuing in at least two daily newspapers of national circulation and on its official website.
The publication also mentioned that there have been no acquittals and convictions as the two cases listed are still being prosecuted and as a result, no value of assets have been recovered by the OSP.
The list comes after the Board Chairperson of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Mrs Linda Ofori-Kwafo in May asked the public to disregard a purported list of cases being investigated by the office.
She said that list, if authentic, should rather be a cause for concern for all, as it would mean that there was a mole in the office leaking information not meant for the public yet.
Mr Amidu was sworn in as Ghana's first Special Prosecutor in February 2018 with the Governing Board being sworn in later in July 2018.
The Board is composed of Mr Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor; Cynthia Lamptey, Deputy Special Prosecutor; Charles Nana Antwi, Representative of EOCO; DCOP Tiwaa Addo Danquah, Representative of the Police Service; Linda Ofori Kwarfo, Representative of the Anti-Corruption Coalition; Kofi Boadu Boakye, Representative of the Financial Intelligence Centre; Charles Ayimadu, Representative of CHRAJ; Kwaku Domfe, Representative of National Security; and Mr. Addae Wereko, Representative of the Auditor General’s Department.
Read the entire document below;
