Here is why CEO of Eurostar Global Limousines has been invited by police

The Chief Executive Officer of Eurostar Global Limousines, Mr Oscar Yao Doe, has been invited by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to assist with investigations regarding alleged threats to the life of Nii Amanor Dodoo, the receiver of defunct UniBank.
The Receiver of UniBank Mr Nii Amanor Dodoo wrote to Mr Oscar Yao Doe because it was revealed that he owed the bank a sum of GHC101,960.14.
Mr Doe is alleged to have responded by issuing a series of threats to the life of Mr Dodoo in an email.
This was reported to the police and Mr Doe has been invited to report to the Police headquarters Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 2:00 pm to assist investigations.
“The Records in the books of the defunct UniBank shows that you owe the Bank to the sum of GHc 101,960.14. Nii Amanor Dodoo acting in his capacity as the Receiver wrote to you to demand that you settle the outstanding balances. You responded by issuing series of threats to his life in an email correspondence from 2nd August, 2019 to 15th August, 2019,” the letter signed by leader of the investigation team, DCOP Edward Tabiri read.
Mr Doe, owner of a luxury car rental company says the death threat accusations are false and that he is ready to honour the invitation of the CID.
“Where is the evidence to proof [sic] I have threatened to Kill Nii Amanor Dodoo, ‘The Deceiver in Chief’?The email they were referring to was copied to more than 10 recipients, including the First Lady of Ghana, Joyce Ntim and Julius Ayivor of KPMG, who works closely with the ‘Deceiver’, Nii Amanor Dodoo!”
“Does It make sense to kill someone who is being remotely controlled by ‘Baby Idiots’? Someone who is fronting for evil against Ghana’s economy? Someone who is a big loser? Someone who is extremely bitter and confused?” parts of a piece written by the businessman read.
The 11-member Special Investigation Team set up to investigate the circumstances leading to the collapse of some indigenous banks which includes UniBank was appointed by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice in consultation with the Minister for the Interior, Minister for National Security and the Inspector-General of Police.
The team comprises personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Economic and Organized Crime Office, the Financial Intelligence Centre, the Office of the Attorney-General, the Banking Industry, and the Chartered Institute of Accountants. It is headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police.
