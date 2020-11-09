High Court dismisses UFP flagbearer's attempt to halt Dec. 7 election

The Accra High Court has thrown out an application by the flagbearer of the United Front Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng, challenging his disqualification by the Electoral Commission in the December 7 presidential polls.
The court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, on November 9, 2020, dismissed both Nana Boateng’s application for an interlocutory injunction seeking to halt the December presidential election and the substantive judicial review application challenging his disqualification.
The court said the UFP flag bearer’s contention that he was not given a hearing by the EC before his disqualification was not the case as evidence showed that he was given a hearing.
Also, the court held that on the balance of probability, the EC and the whole country stood to suffer more than the UFP flag bearer if the injunction seeking to halt the December polls was granted.
“The applicant is therefore not entitled to his reliefs,” the court held, reports Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson who was in court.
It will be recalled that on October 9, this year, the EC disqualified five presidential aspirants and approved 12.
The disqualified aspirants are Nana Agyenim Boateng, alias Gyataba, Mr Kwesi Busumbru of the People’s Action Party (PAP), Mr Akwasi Addai a.k.a. Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr Kofi Gane and Mr Kofi Koranteng, both Independent aspirants.
He was dissatisfied with his disqualification and dragged the EC to court.
The Electoral Commission (EC) has processed and cleared 12 presidential aspirants to contest in the 2020 general elections.
They are; Alfred Walker; an independent candidate, President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Christian Andrews; The Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Brigitte Dzogbenuku; People’s Progressive Party (PPP), John Dramani Mahama; National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The others include; Akua Donkor; Ghana Freedom Party, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings; National Democratic Party (NDP), Hassan Ayariga; All People’s Congress, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet; Convention Peoples Congress (CPP), Kofi Akpaloo; Liberal Party of Ghana, David Apasera; People’s National Convention (PNC) and Henry Herbert Lartey; Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP).
Out of the total 17 aspirants who submitted their nomination forms to be considered as presidential candidates, the Commission disqualified five of them.