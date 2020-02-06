Hon. Della Sowah meets Margaret Marquart Hospital management members

The Member of Parliament for the Kpando Constituency, Hon. Della Sowah yesterday February met with management of the Kpando Margret Marquart hospital.
The hospital which was established in 1960 is one of the oldest post-colonial health facilities in the Volta region.
The hospital has a very active workforce past and present which continues to serve several communities in Kpando and beyond.
The MP who was on her usual tour of the constituency, stopped over to familiarized with the current management of the hospital and to reassure them of her commitment to their wellbeing and the continues development of the constituency and the hospital.
She used the occasion to acknowledge the enormous contribution the hospital and its staffs have made to the lives of the people of Kpando.
She expressed her excitement with the wonderful reception she received on her visit and call on every well-meaning citizens of Kpando to try in their very small ways to support and sustain the development of the hospital.