Hundreds of passengers stranded as new Beposo toll booth collapse

Over 500 vehicles have been held up for over three hours on Tuesday afternoon after the new Beposo Toll Booth in the Western Region which is still under construction collapsed during excavation work by the contractor who has refused to disclose their identity.
Thousands of passengers and motorists have been left stranded as a result of the collapse.
As at 5:10 pm, today May 15, 2018, about three hours after the incident, no police or any emergency service personnel had arrived at the scene
Vehicles to and from Takoradi and Accra are all locked up at the opposite ends of the booth.
Some smaller and salon cars that have been able to maneuver through a temporal route in the bushes to their various destinations.
The contractor is currently trying to cut the metals to make way for the bigger vehicles.