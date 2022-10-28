I agree and stand with the President to turn our economic situation around - Mahama

The former President, John Dramani Mahama has stated he stands with the incumbent President, Nana Akufo-Addo to turn the tides of Ghana's economic situation around.
He said this during his address on the current state of the economy at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Thursday, October 27.
Mahama believes despite the economic challenges that have seen Ghana’s inflation for September 2022 stand at 37.2 percent while Producer Price Inflation for the same month rose to 45.5 percent and prices of food items are high, coupled with the increasing cost of transportation, "together we can save Ghana and build the Ghana we want".
He said “together we can save Ghana and build the Ghana we want regardless of how bad the situation is. I still have hope that we can turn things around. Wholeheartedly, I believe in the resilience of our people.”
Mahama also touched on the recent comment by President Akufo-Addo who urged the rank and file of the military to remain “Patriotic and loyal” to Ghana’s Republican Constitution in the face of the nation’s current difficulties.
The 2020 flagbearer for the NDC backed the President's call, urging the security agencies not to entertain any idea of engaging in acts that are contrary to the Constitution despite deteriorating economic conditions in Ghana.
He asked them to be loyal to the state and the Constitution.
To the security agencies,“I agree and stand with the President and call on our Armed Forces to remain loyal to the state and the Constitution. The current economic situation does not give excuses to engage in any acts that are unconstitutional, we can turn the situation around,” he said