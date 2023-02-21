I am against same-sex marriage — Asamoah Boateng

The Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Stephen Asamoah Boateng, popularly known as Asabee has said he is opposed to same-sex marriage.
He made this known on Monday, February 20 when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.
“Same-sex legalising in Ghana, I am opposed to it.”
He further stated that he would ensure that “our traditional authorities are lifted higher to the dignified and noble status.”
“Our Christian and Moslem leadership must be given the necessary support so they can get congregation to understand that we are one nation which is a sovereign state … so my role is to make sure that we all work together on this aspect and not bring trouble. In the case of conflict, we will manage it and jaw jaw,” he added.
There is currently an anti-LGBTQI bill currently before Parliament to criminalise the activities of the LGBTQ+ community in the country.
The proposed bill includes criminalising LGBT advocacy, requirements to denounce “suspects”, advocates for conversion therapy and imposes longer jail sentences.
The bill titled “Promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values” which was drafted by eight lawmakers, mostly from the opposition party has been widely condemned by the international community and rights activists.