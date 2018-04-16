“I am not comfortable”- Jury tells court during late Major Mahama trial

One of the jurors empanelled for the trial of the 14-persons involved in the alleged murder of late Major Maxwell Mahama has asked to be excluded.
“I am not comfortable” were the words of the female juror who was among other jurors nominated for the case involving 14 persons who have been accused of killing major Maxwell Adam Mahama.
She begged the court for her to be taken off the panel, insisting she was not comfortable being part of the jury.
The court was left with one person to complete a seven member panel for trial of the accused persons of the death of Major Maxwell Mahama to commence.
During sitting on Monday April 16, 2018, three (13) individuals were nominated to complete the seven member panel.
However, the additional juror who was finally picked objected to her inclusion after she was approved by the accused persons to witness trial.
The judge asked her to give a reasonable reason for her position but she was tight lipped and unable to give any reason.
The Counsels for the accused persons explained that her demeanour shows she was going to obstruct smooth trial of the case if she was allowed to sit in.
Justice Mariamah Owusu therefore granted her request and adjourned the case to April 25, 2018 to enable the court nominate one more juror to complete the panel for the trial to commence.
One of the nominees also expressed same sentiments stating that she was attending an interview for further education.
The court needs seven persons who are supposed to be accepted by the accused persons with each having the opportunity to object three times without stating reasons.
Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was lynched with parts of his body burnt by some residents of Denkyira Obuasi in the Upper West Denkyira District of the Central Region.