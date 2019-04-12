I apologize for commenting on NAM 1 - Ghana Consul-General to Dubai

Ghana Consul-General to Dubai, Samata Gifty Bukari has rendered an apology to the government for her comment on the embattled CEO of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1.
She’s also retracted same. Mrs. Samata Gifty Bukari in an interview with Kasapa News on Monday revealed that NAM 1, intended looking for money to pay aggrieved customers in Ghana prior to his re-arrest by INTERPOL in Dubai.
She stated that her briefing from her Officer in charge of consulate affairs who has keenly followed the NAM 1 case suggest that NAM 1 is hopeful of settling his indebtedness to the customers after his release.
“When NAM 1 had the bail my briefing is that he planned to look for monies to come down to Ghana and pay the teeming customers but Interpol was also on his neck. As soon as he was granted bail Interpol got him arrested. He’s hopeful of being done with the case in Dubai soon, then after he will attend to the several thousands of Menzgold customers because he himself is not a free man. He’s helpless now as he is on remand.”
But it has turned out that her comments have breached a government directive banning all government appointees from speaking on the Menzgold issue.