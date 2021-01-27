I believe history will render a positive verdict on Rawlings' contribution – Akufo-Addo

Watch Live: Final funeral rites for J.J Rawlings The final funeral rites for late former President Jerry John Rawlings is…

Official: Chelsea sack manager Frank Lampard after 19 months Chelsea have sacked manager Frank Lampard after 19 months in charge, with the…

Mexican President López Obrador tests positive for Covid-19 Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has announced he has tested…

Boy drowns in mining pit at Anyinam A ten-year-old boy has been found dead in a mining pit near a school at Anyinam…

GFA announces date for second transfer window The Ghana Football Association (GFA) through a statement today have announced…