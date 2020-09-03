Facebook moves to target misinformation before US election With just two months left until the U.S. presidential election, Facebook says…

Two grabbed over robbery in a Pharmacy Shop An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into prison custody two accused persons who…

Is your favourite soup healthy? Our soups are a major determinant of the deliciousness of our favourite…

I won't appeal CAS ruling - Palmer Wilfred Osei Kwaku has disclosed that he will not challenge the ruling by…

Palmer's case against GFA dismissed by CAS Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has dismissed Wilfred Kwaku Osei's case…