"I was at the hospital for a visit" – Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has denied reports that he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital after he collapsed on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
The President says he was at the Hospital to visit his brother-in-law who had undergone a hip operation.Reports of the President’s visit to the Military Hospital went viral on social media with some persons alleging that he was rushed to the facility after he collapsed.
But speaking at the opening of the National Cyber Security awareness month in Accra, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to ignore such rumours.
“My presence at the military yesterday [Sunday] to visit my brother-in-law the famous Captain Pius Spencer who is unfortunately there for a hip operation has been translated as my collapse on social media in preparation of my vacation abroad.”
Nana Addo further took a swipe at his political opponents who are of the view that their success is dependent on what has been tagged as his poor health status.
“All I can say is that those whose political fortunes depend on my ill-health and degeneration, all I can say is that, we are all in the hands of the Almighty.”
Earlier, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, one of the bigwigs in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and founder of Pro-NPP policy think tank, the Danquah Institute, wondered why some unscrupulous persons will spread such false reports.
“So the President cannot visit a hospitalized in-law at 37 without false speculations? The visit is done. He is home. Doing what he knows best: preparing for work on the morning”, he tweeted.
This is not the first time rumours about President Akufo-Addo’s health has gone viral on social media.
