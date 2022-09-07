I look forward to working with you to deepen Ghana–UK friendship – Akufo-Addo congratulates new British PM Lizz Truss

President Akufo-Addo has congratulated Lizz Truss on her election as new Prime Minister of United Kingdom (UK) and leader of the Conservative Party.
He said he looks forward to working with her to deepen the ties of friendship and the bonds of cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom.
Lizz Truss is taking over from Boris Johnson and coming in also as the leader of the Conservative Party at a time when her country and, indeed, the entire world finds itself in turmoil.
READ ALSO: Liz Truss named as Britain's next prime minister
In a message shared on his social media platforms, President Akufo-Addo said Truss is determined to find a satisfactory way out for the benefit of the British people.
“I congratulate warmly Rt. Hon. Lizz Truss on her election as the leader of the Conservative Party and as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. She is taking over the reins of leadership of the UK at a time when her country and, indeed, the entire world finds itself in turmoil. She is as determined as we are to find a satisfactory way out for the benefit of the British people, as we also work for the benefit of the Ghanaian people,” Akufo-Addo posited.
“For us, in Ghana, we recall the constructive, instrumental role she played, as Trade Secretary, in the signing of a £1.2bn trade deal between Ghana and the UK last year, which has reinforced the strength of the relations between our two countries.”
“I send her best wishes for the success of her tenure in office, and I look forward to working with her to deepen the ties of friendship and the bonds of cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom. I wish her God’s blessings,” he said.
Foreign Minister Liz Truss, was on Monday, September 5, 2022 elected as the new Prime Minister for the United Kingdom, after winning the leadership race for the governing Conservative Party following weeks of a fierce contest.
She beat former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, winning by about 57 percent of eligible votes among Conservative Party members.