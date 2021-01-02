I'm excited about the future of Ghana - Dr Bawumia

US Congress overrides Trump defence spending bill veto The US Congress has overturned President Donald Trump's veto of a defence…

NPP Constituency Chairman at Fomena resigns The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman in Fomena, Akwasi Nti…

Photos/Video: Patapaa ties the knot with German girlfriend Hiplife musician Justice Amoah popularly known as Patapaa has tied the knot…

Top Prime News headlines in 2020 The year 2020 recorded a mixed bag of major issues making the headlines that…