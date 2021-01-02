I'm excited about the future of Ghana - Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says he is excited about the future of Ghana.
Dr Bawumia who spoke at the 31st Watch Night service of the Power Chapel Worldwide in Kumasi stated that Ghana is on its way to becoming the powerhouse of Africa.
He believes the country will experience a major transformation throughout the second term of President Akufo-Addo.
“I am excited about the future of Ghana. We are going to be one of the powerhouses in Africa by the grace of God. We are only just beginning and so the next four years, we will see a major transformation in Ghana,” Dr Bawumia assured.
He also implored the citizenry to contribute to making Ghana a better place for all.
“We all have a responsibility to ensure that the country Ghana is made a haven for the collective settlement and not just for a selected few. There is no doubt in my mind that some significant foundation has already been laid for accelerated development, and we are confident that he who has begun the good work will help us to bring it to perfect completion".
Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo says he hopes Ghana experiences a good 2021 and be able to build the economy.
Speaking in a brief interview with journalists after worshipping with the Ridge Church in Accra on 31st night, President Akufo-Addo said dealing with Coronavirus will be government’s topmost priority this year.
“I hope we have a good year and then COVID-19 is finally brought under control in the country, so we are able to build our economy and secure the peace and stability of the country. That is my wish for the Ghanaian people.”
President Akufo-Addo will be sworn in for his second term on January 7, 2020.