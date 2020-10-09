I'm looking forward to welcoming you at Jubilee House - Akufo-Addo to NSMQ Champions PRESEC Legon

President Akufo-Addo has congratulated winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) 2020, Presbyterian Boys SHS (PRESEC, Legon)
PRESEC Legon defeated OWASS and Adisadel College to win their 6th NSMQ title.
The president took to Twitter and congratulated them and also invited them to the Jubilee House.
He named the Ɔdadeɛ boys of Presec as the undisputed kings of the competition after their long quest for a 6th trophy.
Congratulations to PRESEC Legon for emerging victors in the #NSMQ2020. Winning #6 makes them the undisputed kings of the competition. Thoroughly well-deserved, and I look forward to welcoming them to Jubilee House soon.
After an intense and challenging contest, Presec Legon with 36 points carried the day, the trophy and the bragging rights as winners of the NSMQ 2020 competition.