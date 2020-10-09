I'm looking forward to welcoming you at Jubilee House - Akufo-Addo to NSMQ Champions PRESEC Legon

2020/21 Ghana Premier League fixtures released The Ghana Football Association has released fixtures for the 2020/21 Ghana…

Covid spreads further among Trump's inner circle Covid-19 is spreading further among those around US President Donald Trump,…

Westgate: Two found guilty over Kenya shopping mall attack A court in Kenya has found two men guilty of helping Islamist militants to…

Kotoko announce partnership deal with VEO technologies Asante Kotoko has invested in cutting edge recording technology which will…

US Election: Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden Taylor Swift is choosing to be fearless about endorsing her pick for president.