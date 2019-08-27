I'm not God, I only rely on research - Ben Ephson tells critics

Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper and pollster Ben Ephson has replied critics who cast doubts over his credibility following some failed predictions in the just ended NDC parliamentary primaries.
The pollster had predicted that actor John Dumelo will struggle to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries, instead, he won by a landslide.
He also said he would be surprised to see Sam George get the nod to represent the NDC at Ningo Prampram for the 2020 general election.
According to Mr. Ephson, the feud between Sam George and his predecessor ET Mensah would influence the outcome of the polls but that turned out to be false as he won.
He, however, got some predictions right as he said former Gender minister Nana Oye Lithur was going to loose the Adenta primaries, and she lost.
He also projected accurately, victory for former Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.
In spite of some accurate predictions some Ghanaians took to social media to question his credibility and work, this has got him fuming as he says he is not God and bound to get some predictions wrong because he solely relies on research.
Speaking to Ghone television on Monday August 26,2019, the veteran journalist said: “People say I said John Dumelo will lose and he has won so my credibility is as at stake. I am not God…I am a servant of God that is what people forget. I do research. If people say the obvious then they are naive. I could have listed hundred constituencies which were obvious”.
It would be recalled that the pollster Ben Ephson prior to the 2016 general elections predicted a one-touch victory for President Mahama insisting the NDC Flagbearer was going to garner 52.4% of the total votes cast.
That did not happen as then-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo beat Mahama to a first-round victory.
Ben Ephson later apologized to Ghanaians after several people bashed him for putting out wrong predictions which he normally backs with research.
The opposition party held the primaries in 139 constituencies for the 2020 elections. The party has deferred election in some of the constituencies over outstanding issues.
