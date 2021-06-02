I'm surprised by Achimota's decision to appeal, the board should "chill"- Edu Minister

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum says he is surprised by the decision of Achimota Senior High School to appeal the High Court ruling on the Rastafarian case.
Speaking on Metro TV, he said this is not a decision the board of the school can take unilaterally.
The board announced it has instructed lawyers of the school to file an appeal against the court ruling which ordered that the two Rastafarian students, Oheneba Nkrabea and Tyrone Marhguy who were denied admission into the school, be admitted.
The board said it disagrees with the ruling of the court which was delivered on Monday May 31.
A statement issued on Tuesday, June 1 said “The Governing Board of Achimota School was represented in court yesterday 31st May 201 and has learned from the outcome of the case brought against it by two persons who had earlier applied to be admitted to the school.
“The court ruled that the religious rights of the two applicants had been violated by the school management as they sought to enforce the time-tested and well-known rules of the school.
“The court further directed the school to admit the two applicants.
“The school board disagrees with the ruling of the court. The school board has therefore directed its lawyers to appeal against the ruling.”
But Dr. Adutwum said his Ministry is waiting for a full briefing from the Attorney General and nobody can preempt them.
"I am the Minister for Education and there is a Director-General of Ghana Education Service. Boards of high schools are constituted by the Minister, instructions for the running of the school are provided by the Director-General of GES so tomorrow I'm meeting with the headmistress of Achimota together with the board chairman. I'm very surprised he cannot take that unilateral position. I'm waiting for the full briefing of the Attorney General who ... commend for going to court so nobody can preempt us, so Achimota board chill," he stated.