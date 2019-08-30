I regret the way I am being crucified for doing nothing - Suspended PPA boss

Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the suspended head of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) says he is being 'crucified' by the public for doing nothing wrong.
Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei yesterday August 29, 2019, had his first interaction with the Special Prosecutor over the PPA scandal.
After the encounter with the Special Prosecutor Mr, Adjenim Boateng Adjei opened up to the media.
“The public is simply speaking words of untruth. I regret the way I am being crucified for doing nothing”.
“I have served the public for 36 years. I was able to save Ghana $80 million in one single contract. I have been saving the country millions of cedis in procurement processes. It is very painful for my image to be tarnished this way,” the suspended Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr Agyenim Boateng Adjei, said in a quavering voice.
READ ALSO:
Background
The Auditor-General has also been investigating Mr. Adjei’s activities over the award of contracts.
According to sources close to the case, the Auditor-General had, for a couple of weeks, gathered documents from the Registrar-General’s Department and abroad as part of investigations.
Also expected to report themselves to the OSP are the directors and the shareholders of TDL.
The directors of B-Molie Enterprise Limited were also interrogated yesterday.
They are all assisting in investigations into procurement malpractices and they are to produce information and documents, pursuant to sections 29 and 73 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and Regulation 10 of L.I. 2374.
The OSP is conducting preliminary investigations into the suspected commission of corruption and corruption-related offenses by the companies.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo suspended Mr Adjei on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
READ ALSO: