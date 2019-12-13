I will issue a directive in January for all State institutions to only purchase Ghana rice - Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says he will issue a directive next year for all State Institutions to purchase only our local rice.
The President who was speaking at the Flagstaff House in a media encounter says he will do so in January.
He further said every Ghanaian should make it a conscious effort to purchase Ghana rice as it will boost our economy.
"We should all make a conscious effort to eat Ghana rice. My house in Nima that is what we eat, all Ghanaians should do their best to purchase and eat. By January 1, 2019, I will issue a directive that all State Institutions should only purchase Ghana rice. Now Upper East is producing excess rice and that is an important development so we are putting in efforts to set up warehouses."
This is the second time the President is embarking on the consumption of Ghana rice campaign.
The first was made during his speech at the 35th National Farmers’ Day celebration where he appealed to Ghanaians to consume local rice just like he does with his family, arguing that if Ghanaians consumed more local rice, it would boost production and lead to self-sufficiency.
As part of the government’s moves to support local rice production, President Akufo-Addo said the state was imported milling materials from China and Brazil.
The materials are expected to arrive in Ghana in the middle of 2020 to provide “appreciable relieve to farmers and boost the grain industry.”
The President also said his administration will continue “to prioritize and support agriculture to make the sector one of the most viable driving forces of Ghana’s economic development and transformation.”