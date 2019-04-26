"I will miss him dearly": Akufo-Addo pays tribute to C.K. Tedam

President Akufo-Addo has paid tribute to the late Clement Kubindiwu Tedam, a former member of the Council of State and Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
CK Tedam died on Friday, April 26 in Accra.
President Akufo-Addo in a Facebook post said: "Age did not diminish his commitment to the cause of the NPP, and, despite his advanced age, he was very active in the affairs of the party until the very end and a major influence on its growth.
READ ALSO:
NPP Chairman of Council of Elders C.K Tedam dead
"C.K. Tedam leaves a big void not only in the NPP family and in the Ghanaian nation, but also in my personal life, as he was a constant and consistent source of good, invaluable counsel. I will miss him dearly."
The Facebook post below:
A member of the Paga Royal Family, C.K. Tedam was the last surviving member of the Northern People’s Party, the first NPP. He became an important activist of the United Party, the Progress Party, the Popular Front Party and the New Patriotic Party, and played an integral and vibrant part in the development of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition.
Age did not diminish his commitment to the cause of the NPP, and, despite his advanced age, he was very active in the affairs of the party until the very end, and a major influence on its growth. He served graciously on several committees of the party, and, as Chair of the Council of Elders, he played an invaluable and unforgettable role in preserving the stability and unity of the party, when it became embroiled in a series of unnecessary disputes that sought, deliberately, to undermine its coherence. C.K. Tedam was a rock in that painful era of distress, and this and succeeding generations of adherents of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition will always honour and treasure his memory.
Member of Parliament, Minister for Local Government, Member of the Council of State, he served his nation well, and worked with others, against great odds, to help entrench the values of respect for the rule of law, individual liberties and human rights, and the principles of democratic accountability in the body politic of our nation, helping, after a long struggle, to make the mantra of “Development in Freedom” the dominant principle in Ghanaian politics. He belonged to the group of Ghanaians, who never wavered in their belief that a vigorous, market economy would best serve the needs of growth and development of our nation.
C.K. Tedam leaves a big void not only in the NPP family and in the Ghanaian nation, but also in my personal life, as he was a constant and consistent source of good, invaluable counsel. I will miss him dearly.
I extend my deepest condolences to the Paga Pio, to his family and to the New Patriotic Party, and to all the people of Ghana, who have suffered a great loss in the departure of their faithful servant.
May his soul rest and abide in the bosom of the Almighty until the last day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again.