I won't contest Anyaa Sowutuom seat again - Shirley Ayorkor Botchway announces

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom constituency, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway has disclosed that she will not contest her seat again.
According to her, she has served enough as a Member of Parliament for her constituency and it is about time she paved way for another to occupy the seat and continue from where she left off.
Speaking on Okay FM, she explained that she has served 4 times in parliament and that others need to continue from where she had left off.
Though she agrees that parliament needs her experiences, it is imperative that parliament also make way for fresh brains with new ideas to continue with parliamentary work.
"I do not have anybody in mind to replace me, though I have my favorite among those who have decided to contest, I will support any body who the party chooses to replace me," she added.
Shirley Ayorkor Botchway was appointed by President Akuffo-Addo as Minister of Foreign Affairs on 10th January 2017. She is also the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom and once served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
In May 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo named Shirley Botchway as part of nineteen ministers who would form his cabinet.