Ibn Chambas visits Bawumia in London

Executive Secretary of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Dr Muhammed Ibn Chambas has reportedly paid a visit to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is on medical leave in the UK.
PrimeNewsGhana sources within the corridors of power say Dr Chambas, who happens to be on an assignment in the UK took the opportunity to call on the Ghanaian leader, following unsubstantiated reports about the severity of his ailment in the Ghanaian Media.
The source appears to be corroborated by a photo making rounds showing the two seated together on a couch.
The health of the Dr Bawumia has been up for discussing following a statement from the Chief of Staff that he was unwell and had been adviced to visit the UK for medical treatment by his doctors.
Pressure has since been mounting on the government to provide details about his health, especially when rumours made rounds that he suffered a stroke which had rendered him incapacitated.
The Minority in parliament called for a full disclosure of the medical record of the Vice President in the name of transparency, while some civil society organisations have demanded the cost of his treatment is publicised.
This has been dismissed by Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, who said the Minority’s calls for full disclosure of the medical condition of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, are hypocritical.
Over the weekend, a video from an unconfirmed source showed Dr Bawumia one the streets of London with his wife, Samira Bawumia.
Information Minister Mustapha Hamid has assured Dr Mahamadu Bawumia is well and responding to treatment.
"We wish to report that he is doing very well. The Chief Of Staff And other senior government officials have been talking to him. God willing, he will be back" he said.