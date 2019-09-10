IDIF : Chief apologises for his ''wee factory " comment

The chief of Great Ametafor in the Shai -Osudoku Traditional Area, Nene Ogah Osuagbo I, who wanted government to build an Indian Hemp Industrial Plant under the One-District One-Factory (1D1F) policy in his area, has apologized for his comments.
According to the chief , he was advocating for development for the area that would lead to the creation of jobs and did not mean to ridicule his people.
Nene Osuagbo I appeared to be under pressure from his subjects and the traditional council after his ‘Wee Factory’ comment.
They were of the view that the chief has described them as wee smokers which has consequently brought the image of the area into public ridicule.
He has, therefore, pleaded with his Traditional Council, the people of his area and Ghanaians in general to forgive him for any inconvenience he might have caused them with his comment.
“The whole thing has turned into a disaster for me. That is not what I meant but I wanted something legally to create jobs for my people and I didn’t intend to malign anybody but it was taken out of context,” he said, adding “I am sorry and I want my people to forgive me.”
It would be recalled that Nene Osuagbo I mentioned that his traditional area has fertile land for the planting and cultivation of Indian hemp commonly called ‘wee’ and wants the government to establish an Indian Hemp factory and research centre for them as part of the 1D1F project in order to alleviate poverty.
READ ALSO: One-District One-Factory: Chief wants weed factory
He stated that he did not mean to call the people weed smokers but was fighting for development for the area to alleviate poverty.
“I therefore want my subjects, traditional council and people to forgive me if I erred in my comment,” Nene Osuagbo I pleaded.
Credit : Daily Guide