IGP heads to Kumasi over Islamic SHS chaos

Inspector-General of Police Dr. Dampare is heading to Kumasi for a first-hand assessment of the chaos in Islamic SHS.
According to the Police statement, they have commenced an investigation into the situation.
The statement also said some police officers are receiving medical attention.
National Ambulance Service in the Ashanti Region says students of the Islamic SHS suffered Respiratory Distress after police allegedly opened tear gas on them while they were demonstrating over frequent road accidents in front of the school.
The Ashanti Regional Manager of the National Ambulance Service, Sommik Duut Miilon said they have not treated any gunshot injuries but most of them had difficulty in breathing.
Meanwhile, some parents of students of Islamic Senior High School have stormed the campus and are demanding the release of their wards.
Over 30 students of the Islamic Senior High School at Abrepo in the Ashanti Region have been rushed to the hospital after police allegedly opened tear gas on them while they were demonstrating over frequent road accidents in front of the school.
Some parents are trooping into the school following the incident.
“I heard there is a scuffle in the school and the police attacked the students, shooting and beating them. I heard the police chased them even into their dormitories and were beating the girls. I feel very bad seeing school children on the floor unconscious. Everybody is messed up here,” a parent said.