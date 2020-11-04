IGP to address Ghanaians on Police Service's readiness towards election 2020

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, is expected to brief Ghanaians today November 4, 2020, on the Police Service's readiness towards election 2020.
At the expected briefing, he will speak about some key security concerns emanating from the electioneering activities and the measures put in place by his outfit to ensure a peaceful process.
The address comes after a nationwide tour by IGP Oppong-Boanuh and his team to get first-hand information on general preparedness of personnel ahead of the election.
James Oppong-Boanuh, together with members of the Police Management Board, last month held a meeting with the leadership of the various political parties to discuss security during the 2020 general elections.
Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has made it clear that the Police Service will protect the ballot on the election day and will confidently discharge their duties to the good people of Ghana before, during and after the elections.
He has also warned persons intending to foment trouble before, during and after the December 7 general elections to reconsider their plans.
According to him, the police are ready to deal ruthlessly with any such miscreants who will want to mar the peace of the nation.
In September the Accra Region Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwaku Boadu Peprah, said they are prepared to ensure maximum security before, during and after the December 7, elections.
According to him, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh, has ordered them to train special personnel purposely for the election.
The National Election Security Task Force, however, says only uniformed personnel deployed by the state security agencies will be entertained at the polling stations on election day.
They have warned private security outfits to stay away from polling stations on December 7, 2020.