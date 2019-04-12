‘Inner cities household toilet project’ launched in Accra

A sanitation project, ‘Inner cities household toilet project’ has been introduced for households in the inner cities in Accra by the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development.
The sector Minister, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, launched the project in Accra last Wednesday, April 10 2019.
The project is to be implemented in collaboration with the Ga Mashie Development Agency (GAMADA), the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) and the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.
The ‘Inner cities household toilet project’ will target 52 households that have between 20 and 25 occupants within Jamestown, Bukom and Chorkor in the Greater Accra Region.
In a bid to end open defecation and also improving on health and sanitation situation in low-income communities, the project involves building lavatories in households. It forms part of efforts by the government to make Accra the cleanest city.
According to Dr Abdul-Hamid, the 52 beneficiary households were eligible for a similar project by the World Bank but could not pay their counterpart funding of 30 per cent of the total cost.
Under the said project, being implemented by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, the cost of a bio-digester toilet is estimated at GH¢4,000, out of which the World bank is to pay GH¢2,900, while a beneficiary pays the remaining GH¢1,100. The Minister said his outfit would now pay the counterpart funding of 30 per cent for all the 52 beneficiaries.
He said the project would run gradually until every household in the inner cities had a lavatory.
“Our intervention policies as a ministry are founded on President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s quest to run an all-inclusive system of governance, particularly with regard to development, because that is why he created this ministry,” Dr Abdul-Hamid added.
