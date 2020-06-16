Intensive Care Unit at KATH to operate at half capacity after staff were asked to go into self quarantine

For the next 14 days, the Intensive Care Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital will operate at half capacity.
This was after some doctors and nurses came into contact with a patient who has tested positive for Covid-19.
A memo dated June 12, 2020, read “most of our Intensive Care Unit, ICU, doctors and nurses got exposed to Polytrauma patient on admission in the ICU, who tested positive for Covid-19.
“The risk asses put most of them at high risk exposure and have to self-quarantine for 14 days. In view of that an urgent management meeting was held and the duty roster of the remaining staff has been modified,” the memo added.
The memo says the following arrangements have been made:
I. The remaining doctors will do cover for emergencies and obstetric cases only at NAKSA Theatre.
II. The ICU will not run at full capacity for the next 14 days.
The Memo was signed by the Head of Directorate of the Anaesthesia and Intensive Care-Kath.
Ghana's COVID-19 cases have now risen to 11,964.
This was announced by President Akufo-Addo in his 11th address to the nation on June 14, 2020.
He also announced that the death toll in Ghana also stands at 54.
"As of midnight of June 13, a total number of positives stands at 11,964 out of the 254,331 tests conducted, we have a total 4,258 patients who have fully recovered and have been discharged".