Interdicted GHANASCO headmaster must be reinstated - GNAT

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is demanding the immediate reinstatement of the headmaster of the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale by the Ghana Education Service (GES).
The Association says the interdiction was without merit as no investigation had been conducted into the issue at the time.
According to GNAT, the move by the GES has affected the confidence of the embattled headmaster, Mr Doughlas Haruna Yakubu.
GNAT General Secretary, Thomas Musah speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM on April 18, lambasted GES for taking such a decision.
“Why should you in a rush go and issue a statement interdicting the person, putting the person in the public for ridicule? Do you know you have humiliated the head? You have broken his confidence and that, you don’t handle professionals like that.
The matter should have been investigated. GES should do the needful by reinstating the man and let’s move forward, he came to meet the matter he didn’t create it,” he said.
The GES on Sunday, April 16 directed the headmaster and the Senior Housemaster of GHANASCO in Tamale to step aside after a widely circulated video showed students using toilet cubicles as dormitories.
GHANASCO head Douglas Haruna Yakubu said the story was staged to tarnish the image of the school but Prince Kwame Tamakloe, the journalist behind the story insists the story was not staged.