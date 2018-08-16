Interior Minister justifies GHS26k expenditure for private security

The Interior Ministry Ambrose Dery has justified spending GHS26,100 on private security
.
The report also revealed that the said expenditure was a drain on the Ministry's scarce resources since the whole of the country's internal security apparatus was under it.
However, appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Wednesday, 15 August 2018, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery justified the use of the private security.
He said the country was already overstretched as a result of the police civilian population and could not have afforded to let officers man its premises when they were needed to police the streets and other dangerous areas.