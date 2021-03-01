International Women’s day celebration: B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance to host Gender Activism in International Relations, Diplomacy Symposium

B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance in collaboration with the Embassy of Mexico will be hosting a virtual symposium as part of this year's International Women’s day celebration.
This virtual program will be hosted on Zoom and streamed live on Facebook and YouTube on B-Heck Africa NGOs Alliance on Monday the 8th of March 2021 under the theme “GLOBAL REFORM ON DIPLOMACY INCLUSION AND EMPOWERMENT FOR THE MODERN WOMAN AMIDST COVID-19”.
This webinar is spearheaded by the gender activism arm of B-Heck Africa, Kuaba Mmo, which seeks to achieve its prime objective through engagement in gender development and activism focusing on inclusion, whiles projecting the unique contribution of African women to socioeconomic growth and general development worldwide.
The initiative ultimately seeks to challenge the young African female scholar to explore careers on the international relations and diplomacy fronts globally.
The symposium will host an array of diplomats as well as experts in gender, international affairs and diplomacy;
1. H.E Abel Antonio Cárdenas Tuppia (Ambassador of the Gender Activism Initiative)
Head of Mission, Embassy of Peru in Ghana.
2. Mrs. Charlotte Osei
Lawyer, International Elections Consultant,
3. H.E Anna Bossman
Ambassador Extraordinary, France-Portugal, UNESCO-OIF-OECD,
4. Dr. Afua Boatemaa Yakohene
Research Fellow at LECIAD, University of Ghana,
5. Mr. Martin Kaphui Tamakloe Jnr.
Veteran Broadcast Journalist, Founder & Chairman of B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance
The symposium will cover topics including:
1. Diplomatic Power in various forms and how it can be applied to trade opportunities, allies and collaborators.
2. Diplomacy – Education and Careers opportunities
3. Movement building, organising, and individual action—how to link the global to the local and vice versa.
4. The ethics of diplomacy, developing your leadership potential, setting precedents: Knowing what, when and how.
5. Bridging the gender, race, culture gap for women’s empowerment.
6. Mentorship on the international relations front – building up the women around you (Brighten the corner where you are).
Full statement below: