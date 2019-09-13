IPPD will resolve challenges confronting teacher unions - NAGRAT President

The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers, Angel Carbonu says the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Database (IPPD 2) ordered by the President to administer GES payroll will resolve the many challenges confronting its members.
His comments follow President Akufo-Addo's order to suspend the software, which is the Human Resource Mangement and Information System,(HRMIS) used by the GES to administer its payroll.
The Human Resource Mangement and Information System, (HRMIS) which was employed at the Public Services Commission has caused major agitations on teachers funds leading to NAGRAT and GNAT embarking on strikes.
According to the teachers, the HRMIS has created a lot of setbacks for them which is affecting their work.
Speaking to Starr FM, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu said the re-introduction of the IPPD 2 will solve challenges confronting teachers in the country. He also said the suspension of the old module will help upload of data of persons for payment to be done immediately
''We welcome the directive because we believe that it will go a long way to solve the problem that caused agitation in the first place. We believe that once such a directive comes from the highest office of the land, no one has to put impediments in its way and to ensure that immediately data is rolled on to the platform that will be workable. We expect that everybody will have to comply''.
He also maintained that through the engagement with the NLC, stakeholders and the President's immediate directive, the NAGRAT's nationwide strike has been called off.
NAGRAT declared a nationwide strike over the newly introduced HRMIS acquired by the Public Services Commission, unpaid allowances and delayed promotions among others.
The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in six regions also joined the action.
In a statement, six out of the 10 regional branches of GNAT said they were embarking on the industrial action following the inability of their employer, the Ghana Education Service (GES) to resolve the many challenges confronting its members.
To resolve the impasse, Nana Akufo-Addo has suspended the use of the HRMIS to administer the GES payroll.
