Isaac Dogboe can be greater than Azumah Nelson – NSA Chair

Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, says the potential in Ghana’s Junior Featherweight Champion, Isaac Dogboe when fully nurtured, will make him a great boxer than the Legendary Boxer, Professor Barimah Azumah Nelson.
Mr. Baah Agyemang believes the flair, strength and discipline the Ghanaian world champion possesses makes his kind rare in the boxing arena.
Speaking to the media on the victory of Isaac Dogboe, the former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyeam North Constituency in the Ashanti Region said ‘’I am convinced that with the right kind of focus, training and attitude, Isaac Dogboe can surpass the exploits that was seen in the Legendary Azumah Nelson’’.
Recalling the fight from memory, Mr. Baah Agyemang described the conduct of Isaac Dogboe in his recent fight as stupendous.
According to him, the victory of Dogboe over his Japanese contender, Hidenori Otake proves his sense of discipline, focus and determination.
The professional display, coupled with the flair in the ring last Saturday, the NSA Chair attested to the potential in the Ghanaian world champion.
Mr. Baah believes with the right kind of training, discipline and consistent performance, the Ghanaian boxer will surpass expectations Ghanaians have in him.
‘’I have no doubts that Dogboe will excel in this sport because apart from passion and determination the boxer possesses the right flair and attitude to do exploits in the ring’’, the NSA Board Chair intimated.
Mr. Baah Agyemang rallied support from the public especially corporate Ghana to ensure the Ghanaian boxer is motivated enough to continue his exploits in the boxing arena.
The NSA Chair believes the kind of investments the country make in Isaac Dogboe will largely determine how far the boxer goes with his talent.
Boxing, the veteran sports administrator intimated, requires great investments, adding, the art is a capital intensive sport.
The Ghanaian government, Mr. Baah Agyemang noted, will do its part but needed the support of all in the country to ensure the boxer succeeds in his conquest of the world.
