It’ll be suicidal to touch our Tier-3 teachers fund – GNAT to gov't

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has waded into the ongoing debate on the government’s impending Debt Exchange Program set to be rolled out.
According to the teachers, they are interested stakeholders on the Domestic Bond Market, running on the Teachers Fund with its subsidiaries, the Tier-3 Pension Scheme among others.
In a press release dated December 7, 2022, GNAT explained that funds are initiatives taken by the association to better their lives in active service and during retirement.
“It would therefore be suicidal for any government to touch our funds and unruffled our teachers financially, both in active service and retirement.
“We hereby inform our members (teachers) that the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has not been invited to any discussion on Domestic Debt Exchange and our stance remain unwavered,” the release signed by General Secretary for GNAT, Thomas Tanko Musah stated.
It continued “We wish to assure them further, that their contributions and savings remain intact, and that we shall fiercely and vigorously resist any attempt to touch the said contributions and savings by the government under any Debt Exchange, Debt Structural Adjustment or whatever measure which would short-change our members, both in active service and retirement.”