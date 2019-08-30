It will be difficult to build affordable houses in Ghana - Exec. Chairman for JL Holdings

Executive Chairman for JL Holdings Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay has said it will be difficult to build affordable houses in Ghana to reduce the housing deficit.
Speaking at a forum organised by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana dubbed the CIMG Evening with Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay under the theme: Marketing in the Real Estate Sector: Pricing & Affordability, the real estate expert said there are a lot of factors in Ghana that is hindering the efforts of real estate developers to provide affordable houses to Ghanaians.
According to him, the high-interest rate, high cost of land and materials are the main cost of the hike in the prices of houses private developers provide in the country.
"It will be highly impossible for a private developer to provide affordable real estate for the mass population because of high-interest rate, high land cost and high cost of materials.
Sharing his views on the recent 100,000 affordable houses commissioned by Dr. Bawumia at the cost of five billion dollars, Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay said per his basic calculations the houses when completed will not be affordable to Ghanaians.
Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay said there have always been issues when it comes to affordable houses in Ghana because we have issues with what defines affordability. He added that with the low wages people take in the country it will be an issue to provide decent affordable houses for Ghanaians.
Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay also lamented on the lack of research teams in various real estate companies which is not allowing them to find reasonable ways of making housing affordable or finding ways and new technologies to augment their work.
He added that with the presence of a research team in most companies there will be an immense improvement in the industries we have in Ghana.
"85% of companies do not have a research department, they will tell you it's a waste of time and money, research and development is the key to every companies growth."
Commenting on new strategies for marketing, Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay advised industry players to take advantage of the growing trend in the digital space and make their businesses stand out and successful because it is currently one of the surest ways of reaching potential customers.
Stating the way forward for the real estate industry, he said there will be a need to rely on creative solutions; changing people's perception about low-cost housing and rather help people to appreciate simple housing units that they can afford, adopting technology in the real estate business, intervention from the state in reducing tax and also supporting the real estate industry.
