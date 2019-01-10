Jan. 10: Top 5 stories of the day

By Mutala Yakubu
Menzgold saga: NAM 1 could face a 10-year jail term - Lawyer Samson Lardi Anyenini

Lawyer Samson Lardi Anyenini who is the also the host of Newsfile on Joy FM says Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold could face 10 years or more in jail if found guilty of a serious offence by the court.

Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/menzgold-saga-nam-1-could-face-a-10-year-jail-term-lawyer-samson-lardi-anyenini.html

 

Menzgold suit against SEC and BoG dismissed

A suit filed by gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has been dismissed by the Accra High Court.

Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/menzgold-suit-against-sec-and-bog-dismissed.html

 

Legendary DR Congo and TP Mazembe goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba elected member of parliament

Flamboyant retired Congolese goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba, famous for his bum-hop celebrations, has been elected a Member of Parliament for Upper Katanga - Lubumbashi City in the just concluded elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports/legendary-dr-congo-and-tp-mazembe-goalkeeper-robert-kidiaba-elected-member-of-parliament.html

 

LIVE: Rev. Owusu Bempah apologising to Chief Iman

Reverend Owusu Bempah has apologized to the National Chief Imam over the death prophecy on 31st December 2018.

Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/live-rev-owusu-bempah-apologising-to-chief-iman.html

 

Transfer: Hearts Of Oak sign ex-PAOK defender Sumaila Larry IbrahimAccra Hearts Of Oak have secured the services of defender, Sumaila Larry Ibrahim on a free transfer the club's Twitter handle announces

Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports/transfer-hearts-of-oak-signs-ex-paok-defender-sumaila-larry-ibrahim.html

