Jan. 10: Top 5 stories of the day

Here are the top 5 stories of the day.
Menzgold saga: NAM 1 could face a 10-year jail term - Lawyer Samson Lardi Anyenini
Lawyer Samson Lardi Anyenini who is the also the host of Newsfile on Joy FM says Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold could face 10 years or more in jail if found guilty of a serious offence by the court.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/menzgold-saga-nam-1-could-face-a-10-year-jail-term-lawyer-samson-lardi-anyenini.html
Menzgold suit against SEC and BoG dismissed
A suit filed by gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has been dismissed by the Accra High Court.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/menzgold-suit-against-sec-and-bog-dismissed.html
Legendary DR Congo and TP Mazembe goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba elected member of parliament
Flamboyant retired Congolese goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba, famous for his bum-hop celebrations, has been elected a Member of Parliament for Upper Katanga - Lubumbashi City in the just concluded elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports/legendary-dr-congo-and-tp-mazembe-goalkeeper-robert-kidiaba-elected-member-of-parliament.html
LIVE: Rev. Owusu Bempah apologising to Chief Iman
Reverend Owusu Bempah has apologized to the National Chief Imam over the death prophecy on 31st December 2018.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/live-rev-owusu-bempah-apologising-to-chief-iman.html
Transfer: Hearts Of Oak sign ex-PAOK defender Sumaila Larry IbrahimAccra Hearts Of Oak have secured the services of defender, Sumaila Larry Ibrahim on a free transfer the club's Twitter handle announces
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports/transfer-hearts-of-oak-signs-ex-paok-defender-sumaila-larry-ibrahim.html
