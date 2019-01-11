Jan. 11: Top 5 stories of the day

Here are the top 5 stories of the day.
PDS takes over ECG on February 1
Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited the new entity that will assume the assets and operations of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is set to take over from the first of February this year.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/pds-takes-over-ecg-on-february-1.html
Dagbon: One dead, 3 injured in renewed clashes
The road map to peace in Dagbon is taking a new twist as a clash between some Andani and Abudu youth, has left one person dead and three others injured.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/dagbon-one-dead-3-injured-in-renewed-clashes.html
Police Service justifies ‘killing’ of 25-yr old suspected robberThe Ghana Police Service (GPS) has justified the shooting of a 25-year old suspected armed robber.
On Saturday, Jan 5, the suspect Divine Akuinor is believed to have been shot and killed by the Police in what his family suspects to be a case of mistaken identity.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/gps-justifies-killing-of-25-yr-old-suspected-robber.html
Shatta Michy speaks after allegedly stabbing Shatta Wale and run away with MajestyAfter yesterday's report by PrimeNewsGhana that Shatta Michy has allegedly stabbed his 'husband' Shatta Wale and run with their son Majesty, news, and allegations coming in unlike other times are very unbelievable.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/entertainment/shatta-michy-speaks-after-allegedly-stabbing-shatta-wale-and-run-away-with-majesty.html
Mikki Osei Berko arrested over refusal to pay house rentBroadcaster and actor, Mikki Osei Berko, popularly known in showbiz circles as Master Richard has been arrested by the Kasoa Police for failing to pay for a house he rented.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/entertainment/mikki-osei-berko-arrested-over-refusal-to-pay-house-rent.html
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana