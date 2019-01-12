Jan. 12: Top 5 stories of the day

Here are the top 5 stories of the day.
Dagbon: Six arrested in connection with renewed clashes
Six people have been arrested in connection with renewed clashes which occurred in Dagbon (Yendi) on Thursday.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/dagbon-six-arrested-in-connection-with-renewed-clashes.html
PMMC boss Opare-Hammond has been confirmed deadMr Opare-Hammond, the Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) has been confirmed dead.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/pmmc-boss-opare-hammond-dead.html
DR Congo election: Candidate Martin Fayulu appeals against resultAn opposition presidential candidate in the Democratic Republic of Congo has filed an appeal against the result of last month's election.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/world/dr-congo-election-candidate-martin-fayulu-appeals-against-result.html
I will contest in GFA elections says Alhaji GrusahBankroller of Kumasi King Faisal Alhaji Grusah has declared his intention to run for the 2019 Ghana Football Association, GFA, Presidency.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports/vote-for-me-and-let-s-change-ghana-football-says-alhaji-grusah.html
AUDIO: K.K. Fosu involved in a car accident on Tema motorwayGhanaian highlife sensation K.K.Fosu according to reports has been involved in a car accident today, January 12, 2019, on the Team motorway when he was heading to Happy FM in Accra for an interview.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/entertainment/audio-k-k-fosu-involved-in-a-car-accident-on-tema-motorway.html
Latest news on Prime News Ghana