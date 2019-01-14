Jan. 14: Top 5 stories of the day

Here are the top 5 stories of the day.
Confirmed: NAM 1 arrested in DubaiThe Ghana Police Service have confirmed that indeed Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 has been arrested in Dubai as reported in the media.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/confirmed-nam-1-arrested-in-dubai.html
Police begin investigations into murder of Tema Port Marketing ManagerThe Police have launched an investigation into the murder of Mrs Josephine Asante, the Marketing and Public Relations Manager of the Tema Port.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/police-begin-investigations-into-murder-of-tema-port-marketing-manager.html
Alavanyo: 2 dead in crossfire between military and assailantsTwo people have died in Alavanyo Dzogbedze after they were caught up in a crossfire between the military and some unknown assailants.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/alavanyo-2-dead-in-crossfire-between-military-and-assailants.html
Normalization Committee put stop-gap competition' launch on hold
The Ghana Football Association's Normalization Committee has postponed the launch of the Special Competition with a new date set to be announced soon.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports/normalization-committee-put-gfa-stop-gap-competition-launch-on-hold-new-date-set-to-be-announced.html
Game of Thrones: final season premiere date revealed
After over 500 days since Game of Thrones Season Seven concluded, HBO has announced the Season Eight premiere date for the massive fantasy epic. Game of Thrones Season Eight will premiere on April 14.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/entertainment/game-of-thrones-final-season-premiere-date-revealed.html
