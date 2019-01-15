Jan. 15 : Top 5 stories of the day

Here are the top 5 stories of the day
VIDEO: The 2nd biggest fraudulent investment scheme in the world by a Ghanaian; John Ackah Blay-MiezahJohn Ackah Blay-Miezah was believed to be the richest man in the world in 1979.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/video-the-2nd-biggest-fraudulent-investment-scheme-in-the-world-by-a-ghanaian-john-ackah-blay-miezah.html
PURC: New tariff expected on February 1Tariff for the year will take effect from February 1, 2019, and this has been announced by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/business/purc-new-tariff-expected-on-february-1.html
2019 budget: My office was almost forgotten – Special ProsecutorThe Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu says his office was almost forgotten prior to the 2019 budget reading by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori -Atta in November 2018.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/2019-budget-my-office-is-almost-forgotten-special-prosecutor.html
I regret making a sex tape - Yvonne OkoroActress Yvonne Okoro in an interview on Hitz FM recounted how she and her ex-boyfriend filmed themselves during sex.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/entertainment/i-regret-making-a-sex-tape-yvonne-okoro.html
Normalization Committee unveil six Ad Hoc committeesThe Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association has inaugurated six ad hoc committees to aid the Normalization Committee to execute its mandate.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports/normalization-committee-unveil-six-ad-hoc-committees.html
