Jan. 17 : Top 5 stories of the day

Here are the top 5 stories of the day.
Member of Tiger Eye Private Investigations team shot deadMember of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye Private Investigations team, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, has been shot dead Wednesday night at Madina in Accra.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/tiger-eye-private-investigations-team.html
Family reveals : Ahmed was threatened before his murderSome family members of murdered Tiger Eye member Ahmed Hussien-Suale have revealed that someone threatened to hire people to kill him before the sad occurrence.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/somebody-threatened-to-kill-ahmed-hussein-suale-family-speak.html
MTN Ghana refutes reports of publishing names of Qwikloan defaultersMTN Ghana has refuted claims of publishing names of MTN Qwikloan defaulters in the Daily Graphic newspaper.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/business/mtn-ghana.html
Kwame Sefa Kayi declines Normalization Committee' appointmentRadio show host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM Kwame Sefa Kayi has declined an appointment by the Normalization Commiittee to serve on the Ad Hoc committee board.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports/kwame-sefa-kayi-declines-normalization-committee-appointment.html
Kizito doesn't have a chance at Hearts Of Oak again- Kim GrantAccra Hearts of Oak’s Director of football and first team head coach, Kim Grant has disclosed that his outfit will not accept former striker Kwame Kizito back to the club as speculated in the media.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports/kizito-doesn-t-have-a-chance-at-hearts-of-oak-again-kim-grant.html