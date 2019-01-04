Jan. 4: Top 5 stories of the day

Here are the top 5 stories of the day.
W/R: Police recapture kidnapping suspect who broke cell (Photo)The Police in Takoradi have recaptured Samuel Udoetuk-Wills a kidnapping suspect who broke cell on December 30, 2018 at the Takoradi Metropolitan Police Command.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/w-r-police-recapture-kidnapping-suspect.html
Woman arrested at Kumasi Prison after attempting to smuggle "Wee and tramadol" to loverA 33 year old woman named Gifty Addo has been arrested after attempting to smuggle substances suspected to be cannabis (wee) and tramadol to an inmate at the Kumasi Central Prison.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/woman-arrested-at-kumasi-prison-after-attempt-to-smuggle-wee-tramadol-to-lover.html
PHOTOS + VIDEO: Chinese women pay African men to marry them in ChinaAfro-Chinese marriages boom in Guangzhou: but will it be 'til death do us part'? Guangzhou is witnessing many Afro-Chinese marriages, but the mainland's lack of citizenship rights for husbands and a crackdown on foreign visas means families live in fear of being torn apart, writes Jenni Marsh.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/world/chinese-women-pay-african-men-to-marry-them-in-china.html
LIVE: Rev Owusu Bempah speaks - Muslims did not attack my churchThe founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah says the irate youth who attacked his church over his New Year's eve predictions were not Muslims.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/live-rev-owusu-bempah-speaks-nobody-attack-my-church.html
VIDEO&PHOTOS: Hearts Of Oak set-up temporal swimming pool at Pobiman training complex Accra Hearts Of Oak have today introduced a temporal swimming pool at their Pobiman Training complex.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports/video-photos-hearts-of-oak-set-up-temporal-swimming-pool-at-pobiman-training-complex.html
Latest news on Prime News Ghana