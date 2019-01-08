Jan 8. : Top 5 stories of the day

Here are the top 5 stories of the day.
Menzgold saga: Customers in Kumasi stage demo
Some agitated customers of embattled gold dealership firm Menzgold have staged a demonstration in the Ashanti Region capital, Kumasi today [Tuesday].
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/menzgold-saga-customers-in-kumasi-stage-demo.html
Manso Nkwanta killings: Families of 7 killed by police to receive ¢250,000 eachThe Families of the seven persons who were shot dead at Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti region will receive ¢250,000 each as compensation.
Read also: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/manso-nkwanta-killings-families-of-7-killed-by-police-to-receive-250-000-each.html
Mahama debunks reports of promising gari and monthly allowance to SHS students
John Dramani Mahama, former President and NDC flagbearer hopeful ahead of 2020 elections has debunked reports making rounds that he has promised SHS students monthly allowances and gari if he returns to power.
Read also: https://www.primenewsghana.com/politics/mahama-refuses-reports-of-promising-gari-and-monthly-allowance-to-shs-students.html
Vybrant Faya died because his family refused to listen to me - Mr Logic speaks
Late Vybrant Faya's manager Mr Logic has revealed that the dancehall artiste died because his family refused to take his advice and that led to his sudden demise on the Tema motorway.
Read also: https://www.primenewsghana.com/entertainment/vybrant-faya-died-because-his-family-refused-to-listen-to-me-mr-logic-speaks.html
OFFICIAL: Egypt to host AFCON 2019
In an interesting twist of events, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Egypt, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have confirmed on Tuesday, January 8.
Read also: https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports/afcon-2019-egypt-earn-the-nod-to-host-tournament.html
