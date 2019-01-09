Jan 9. : Top 5 stories of the day

Here are the top 5 stories of the day.
Menzgold saga: Gabby-Otchere Darko says NAM 1 "nicodemously" leaves Ghana
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko who is a high ranking member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) claims that CEO of Menzgold Ghana Limited Nana Appiah Mensah has absconded.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/menzgold-saga-gabby-otchere-darko-says-nam-1-nicodemously-leaves-ghana.html
We have no investment with Menzgold - Groupe Nduom
Groupe Nduom have moved swiftly to deny speculation on Social media that they invested with embattled gold dealership firm, Menzgold.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/we-have-no-investment-with-mezgold-groupe-nduom.html
Gov’t cancels ¢362m Jospong contract
The Government has cancelled a $74m contract awarded to the Jospong Group of Companies to supply waste bins, a contract JoyNews investigation found to have been highly inflated.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/gov-t-cancels-362m-jospong-contract.html
CAFCC: Kotoko can't travel to Cameroon by Unity Air; here is whyAsante Kotoko's initial plan of flying to Cameroon by Dr Kwame Kyei's Unity Air has been cancelled following the airline's inability to secure International clearance certificate.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports/cafcc-kotoko-can-t-travel-to-cameroon-by-unity-air-here-are-the-reason.html
Zylofon Media: The good, the bad, the ugly – staff member writesIn the midst of the current challenges facing entertainment company Zylofon Media, one of its workers has come out to narrate his experience with working with the firm.
Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/entertainment/zylofon-media-the-good-the-bad-the-ugly-staff-member-writes.html#.XDYQcy7Jmmc.whatsapp
Latest news from Prime News Ghana