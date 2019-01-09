Jan 9. : Top 5 stories of the day

By Mutala Yakubu
Here are the top 5 stories of the day.

 

Menzgold saga: Gabby-Otchere Darko says NAM 1 "nicodemously" leaves Ghana

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko who is a high ranking member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) claims that CEO of Menzgold Ghana Limited Nana Appiah Mensah has absconded.

Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/menzgold-saga-gabby-otchere-darko-says-nam-1-nicodemously-leaves-ghana.html

 

We have no investment with Menzgold - Groupe Nduom

Groupe Nduom have moved swiftly to deny speculation on Social media that they invested with embattled gold dealership firm, Menzgold.

Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/we-have-no-investment-with-mezgold-groupe-nduom.html

 

Gov’t cancels ¢362m Jospong contract

The Government has cancelled a $74m contract awarded to the Jospong Group of Companies to supply waste bins, a contract JoyNews investigation found to have been highly inflated.

Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/gov-t-cancels-362m-jospong-contract.html

 

CAFCC: Kotoko can't travel to Cameroon by Unity Air; here is whyAsante Kotoko's initial plan of flying to Cameroon by Dr Kwame Kyei's Unity Air has been cancelled following the airline's inability to secure International clearance certificate.

Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports/cafcc-kotoko-can-t-travel-to-cameroon-by-unity-air-here-are-the-reason.html

 

Zylofon Media: The good, the bad, the ugly – staff member writesIn the midst of the current challenges facing entertainment company Zylofon Media, one of its workers has come out to narrate his experience with working with the firm. 

Read more: https://www.primenewsghana.com/entertainment/zylofon-media-the-good-the-bad-the-ugly-staff-member-writes.html#.XDYQcy7Jmmc.whatsapp

