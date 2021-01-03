Jean Mensa conducted the most peaceful, transparent election in Ghana's history - Ambrose Dery

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery says the Jean Mensa led Electoral Commission (EC) conducted the most peaceful and transparent election in Ghana history.
Though there have been several criticisms from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Mr Dery believes the 2020 election stand out as the best in the country.
He says Jean Mensa delivered a transparent electioneering process and hence deserve to be acknowledged for her effort.
“There was no problem with people exercising their democratic rights, the deaths are regrettable, but amongst all the elections that I have lived through, this is the most peaceful, transparent and innovative.
“Things went on so smoothly, I can say without any contradiction that the EC has conducted the most peaceful transparent election in the history of Ghana”.
The 2020 elections saw some few violent acts which resulted in some casualties.
The EC also admitted making some mistakes in the figures put out there but were quick to add that had no bearing on the outcome.
During the declaration, Madam Jane Mensa said a total number of 13, 433, 573 voters cast their ballot across the country.
But in a follow-up statement from the Electoral Commission, it acknowledged that its Commissioner Jean Mensa made a mistake with the number of votes cast across the country.
According to the Commission, the total number of votes cast on the day across the country was 13,119, 460.
The statement said, “the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission inadvertently used 13, 433, 573 as the total valid votes cast. The total valid votes cast is 13,119, 460”.
The statement further indicated that regardless of the error, it does not change the percentage stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the Chairperson where President Akufo-Addo won.