Jewel Ackah goes home on August 4

Jewel Ackah, the late Ghanaian legendary highlife musician, and a composer will be buried on August 4, 2018, in Axim.
The date for Jewel Ackah's burial was announced at the one-week observance of his passing which was held at the Sakasaka Park at Tema, Community Two.
Also, it was disclosed that a wake keeping and thanksgiving service will be held on August 3 and 5 respectively.
Many sympathizers, friends, and family converged at the Sakasaka Park near the Community Two Police Station to show their respect to the legend.
Also in attendance were some political figures mostly from the National Democratic Congress - NDC including the party’s Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Joseph Ade Coker, Yaw Boateng-Djan, former National Organiser, Anita De Sosoo and Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele constituency.
Former President John Dramani Mahama was also in attendance to mourn the late Jewel Ackah. He donated an amount of GHC12,000 to support the funeral.
Ghana’s legendary highlife musician and a composer, Jewel Ackah passed away on Friday, April 27, 2018, after battling stroke and other ailments. He was 73.
Jewel Ackah in August 2017 told the world that he didn’t want to be celebrated when he is dead because that money could be as well donated during his trying times to cater for his health.
Jewel Ackah told some NDC group who donated a sum of GHS2,000 towards his medication in August 2017 that “I want to remind them that they shouldn’t let me die before they come and make Jewel Ackah….Jewel Ackah”.
A brief history of Jewel Ackah
He was born in 1945 at Axim in the Western Region to late Emmanuel Ackah and Cecilia Dye.
He started his elementary education at the Axim Roman Catholic Primary and completed in Takoradi in 1963.
Jewel had a career as a footballer and later joined a shipping company called Palm Line in Takoradi.
Realizing shipping was not his field, Jewel was introduced to a traditional drumming group and within a short time, he became the best in the group.
He was then picked up by a renowned musician named Ebo Tailor and mentored.
He is one of the few musicians who made popularized the gospel music genre in Ghana after he had drifted from secular music.
Jewel Ackah has over 27 albums to his credit. Some of his songs are ‘Asomdowoe Hene,’ ‘Abena,’ ‘I’m in the Mood,’ ‘Joyce Sane Bra,’ and ‘Me Wo Bi.