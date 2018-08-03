Jewel Ackah goes home tomorrow

The final funeral rites for the late Ghanaian Highlife Legend, Jewel Ackah is set to take place today August, 3 and 4 2018, respectively in Tema.
Jewel Ackah, who died on Friday, April 27 at age 73, will be laid to rest on Saturday, August 4.
The funeral will be preceded by a wake today, Friday, August 3 at the Tema Community 11 Complex Park. The burial service and final funeral rites will also be held at the Complex Park on Saturday.
The legend will be laid to rest in Axim, his hometown in the Western Region after the burial service. A memorial service will be held at the Joshua Generation International Ministries at Taifa on Sunday, August 5, which will be followed by a final tribute concert at the Complex Park in Tema which will feature a wide range of musicians.
Jewel Ackah is credited with the composition of the National Democratic Congress(NDC)’s anthem which is considered as a symbol of the party’s unity.
He will be remembered for songs like Asomdwee Hene, I’m in the Mood, Joyce Sane Bra, Me Wo Bi, Kyere Mase among others.
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana