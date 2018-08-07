Mahama condemns 'tribal' statements from NDC group

The Office of the former President Mahama has condemned and rejected what it describes as "unacceptable tribal statements" made by a group calling itself the Social Democratic Forum.
This was contained in a statement released and signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to the former President.
Nevertheless, the statement noted, the former President does not view the expressions of the group as inimical in anyway, but sees it as a show of the NDC's internal democratic arrangements.
The statement further urged the public to completely disregard claims that the statements are the view of the President.
READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: