Contractors threaten to sue gov't over payment delay payment

The Joint Contractors Association has said if the government fails to settle their arrears, they will be left with no option but to go to court.
According to the group, they have not received payment for work done. They have however issued a two-week ultimatum to the government.
Speaking in an interview, the Spoekesperson for Joint Contractors Association, Richard Nyarko said his outfit is ready to negotiate with government on a payment plan.
The association believes the country will have a number of good roads when road contractors are paid.
In a related development, the Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Department of Urban Roads has announced that parts of Kpeshie lagoon stretch on the La beach will experience disruptions in traffic flow.
This, they said will be for three months from Thursday, September 15 to Thursday, December 15, 2022.
In a statement signed by the Acting Chief Executive, James Amoo-Gottfried, the Ministry said the disruption in flow of vehicular traffic is 'due to the construction of a new two-third lane bridge over the Kpeshie lagoon.”
The statement further entreated motorists to follow all traffic management signs that will be placed at vantage points on the road.
It apologised for any inconvenience caused.