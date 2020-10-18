Judicial Service denies transfer of Justice Wuntah Wuni to Ho

The Judicial Service has denied reports that Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni of the High Court, Land Division has been transferred to Ho in the Volta Region.
Justice Wuni was the judge in the Kennedy Agyapong contempt case but was ordered by the Supreme Court in an application filed by the Lawyers of Kennedy Agyapong to step down as the presiding judge.
According to a statement sighted by Primenewsghana from the Judicial Service and signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, the Service has denied the reports on the transfer and said Justice Wuntah Wuni is still at post.
"His Lordship Justice Amos Wuntah is still at post at the Land Court '12', Law Court Complex in Accra and has not been transferred to Ho".
However, it is interesting to note that according to sources at the Court Complex, the Judge himself Justice Wuni made a statement in open court on Thursday, October 15, 2020, after a case he had adjourned that he will be proceeding on leave, en route to his transfer to Ho.
Relatedly, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Member of Parliament for South Dayi a member of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee in Parliament has shared his own view on the earlier reports where he said it was a move to against the Judge for his involvement with the contempt case. The MP, however, did not confirm if officially, Justice Wuni had indeed been transferred.
"As a member of the judiciary committee, I am struggling to appreciate any other reason for the said transfer especially when none has been given. One other reason too is I am a practitioner before the court in the Volta Region and I know that the Hohoe High Court has a new Judge appointed early this year. All the three High Courts in Ho have Judges, then the two High Courts in Sogakope and Denu also have Judges so it presupposes that a Judge has been uprooted for Wuntah Wuni to replace him for me it is a worry because we know he is in the centre stage of a matter"
For now Justice Wuni will remain in Accra but from the recent ruling of the Supreme Court, he will not be the Judge on the Kennedy Agyapong contempt case.