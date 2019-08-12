Karpowership to shutdown operations from August 13

An independent power producer, Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has announced that its 470MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan will be off the national grid from August 13 as it finally recolates the powership to the Western Region.
A statement issued by the Communication Department of the company said, “The Powership will depart from the Tema Fishing Harbour on Thursday, August 15 and would berth at its new location within the Sekondi Naval Base on Friday, August 16.
“In the light of the relocation, the Powership would be off the national grid for a maximum period of 17 days to enable us to carry out various pre-commissioning works to successfully connect to the 330kV transmission lines in Sekondi,” the statement said.
The relocation is in line with government strategic policy for the Powership to utilize Natural Gas from the Western Enclave.
About Karpowership
The 470-megawatt capacity Karpowership, which was berthed and operating from Tema at 450 megawatts, was to augment the country’s energy supply.
The new vessel replaced a 225 megawatts barge which was delivered in November 2015.
The arrival of the vessel was part of the Power Purchase Agreement signed with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), requiring Karpowership Ghana Company Limited to provide a total of 450MW capacity, and directly feed it into the national grid for ten years.
To ensure Karpowership reaches its maximum capacity, the government is at a final preparation stage to relocate the plant to Aboadze, near Takoradi.
This is in line with the government’s plans to ensure full utilization of gas resources from the Western enclave of the country.
It is also to ensure constant gas supply to the facility to enable it to produce uninterrupted power.
